Economy

18:14 04.04.2017

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to send UAH 966 mln to develop berth infrastructure by late 2017

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority plans to send UAH 966 million to develop berth infrastructure by the end of this year, Authority Head Raivis Veckagans has said.

"We would receive the most optimal work of contractors in the port infrastructure in terms of the price only after considerably expanding competition at tenders of the authority and opening the market to world-renowned companies. We are facilitating the blueprints documents in line with FIDIC international standards. This would provide for the trilateral analysis of projects, transparency of the process and the indispensable attribute "quality," he said at the Port Infrastructure Development Day organized by Ukrainian Sea Port Authority jointly with the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine in Kyiv on Tuesday.

At the event the authority presented plans to develop port infrastructure for coming years to leading global contractors.

Veckagans said that the blueprints approval procedures for construction of facilities using budget funds should be relaxed. The authority has drawn up draft amendments to relevant government resolutions.

"Their adoption would help to remove the double blueprint approval procedure, relax capital investment process and reduce time for approval of projects to two years. Soon we will discuss our proposals with experts and business," he said.

President of the American Chamber of Commerce Andy Hunder said that the public presentation of plans to develop port infrastructure helps to provide for transparency of tenders.

"Business and Ukrainian Sea Port Authority are interested not only in informing on the current and future projects at ports, but first in carrying out works, especially for announced capital investment in the amount of around UAH 3.5 billion for construction and reconstruction of berths and dredging works. The implementation of the announced projects, including the start of new ones approved by the government should be reflected in the financial plan of the authority. This would allow using the declared investment," Hunder said.

Deputy Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Minister Lev Partskhaladze who was present at the event said that it is important to build port infrastructure sticking modern technologies and solutions.

"Both reconstruction and new construction of ports should be carried out only using modern technologies. One of the key tasks of the Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Economy Ministry is brining construction requirements in line with international principles, taking into account newest technologies. Our country has a large potential in the implementation of these projects," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
