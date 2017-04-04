Economy

17:23 04.04.2017

Crown Agents delivers first medicines procured using 2016 budget funds

Britain's Crown Agents has supplied first medicines procured using 2016 budget funds.

Crown Agents said in a press release that some medicines - combined pulmonary phospholids – have been delivered under the Reproductive health - Centralized procurement of medicines for treatment of neonatal respiratory distress syndrome program.

At present proposals are being prepared for centralized procurement of medicines and medical products for healthcare institutions for treatment of patients with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. The proposals for procurement of medicines and medical products for coronary artery stenting are approved by the Health Ministry. The contracts are being prepared.

Crown Agents said that Health Ministry of Ukraine has approached Crown Agents in regards to replacement of a certain number of unused medicines nearing their expiry dates from last year’s procurement cycle. As part of the medicinal procurement project for Health Ministry financed by 2015 national budget, given certain issues throughout the project, in order to mitigate potential risks for Ukraine Crown Agents decided to provide a guarantee letter covering replacement of a number of procured medicines in the event they won’t be used up before their expiry date.

Health Ministry has just provided us with a specific list of expired medicines and Crown Agents will replace these as pledged.

In total, Crown Agents currently coordinate procurement for Health Ministry of Ukraine for 12 programs amounting jointly to UAH 1.067 billion financed by the 2016 national budget.

Interfax-Ukraine
Loading...
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

