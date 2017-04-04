Economy

17:20 04.04.2017

Businessmen Kolomoisky, Ihor Surkis boost their stakes in Studio 1+1

The stake of businessman Ihor Kolomoisky in Studio 1+1 TV and radio company LLC as of December 31, 2016 was 57.534%, which is 4.691% more than as of December 31, 2015.

According to the ownership structure presented on the website of the TV channel, the stake of Ihor Surkis also grew from 17.157% as of December 31, 2015 to 24.623% as of December 31, 2016.

Kolomoisky and Surkis own shares in Studio 1+1 indirectly via offshore companies. In total they hold 82.157% of shares, and the rest of 17.843% of shares, also through offshore companies, belong to six individuals registered in Cyprus.

