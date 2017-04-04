Skoda eyeing Ukraine as platform for launching new production facilities – Ukrainian government

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has discussed the establishment of production in Ukraine with Skoda Auto Board Chairman Bernhard Maier.

The press service of the Ukrainian government reported on Tuesday that Skoda Auto in cooperation with its local partner – Eurocar – has been manufacturing a wide range of Skoda cars since 2002.

"Now top managers of Skoda Auto are eyeing Ukraine as a platform for establishing production facilities," the press service said.

Groysman said at the meeting with Maier that Ukraine is interested in supporting cooperation with Skoda and permitting the company to establish production in Ukraine.

"I understand that the company has a global choice where to place production facilities, but if you chose Ukraine this will be the right choice. I am ready to accompany everything so you have all the conditions for launching production," the press service said, citing the prime minister.

He said that the government could help to develop the territory where the production facilities will be located, introduce some preferences for local taxes, help to select the form of organization and even train specialists.

Maier, in turn, said that he respects the interest of Ukrainian authorities in the implementation of the production project.

"I am thankful for support. I think that in coming three months we will discuss all the details and options to design a positive business case and making the right decision," he said.