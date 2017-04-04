Economy

15:58 04.04.2017

Skoda eyeing Ukraine as platform for launching new production facilities – Ukrainian government

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has discussed the establishment of production in Ukraine with Skoda Auto Board Chairman Bernhard Maier.

The press service of the Ukrainian government reported on Tuesday that Skoda Auto in cooperation with its local partner – Eurocar – has been manufacturing a wide range of Skoda cars since 2002.

"Now top managers of Skoda Auto are eyeing Ukraine as a platform for establishing production facilities," the press service said.

Groysman said at the meeting with Maier that Ukraine is interested in supporting cooperation with Skoda and permitting the company to establish production in Ukraine.

"I understand that the company has a global choice where to place production facilities, but if you chose Ukraine this will be the right choice. I am ready to accompany everything so you have all the conditions for launching production," the press service said, citing the prime minister.

He said that the government could help to develop the territory where the production facilities will be located, introduce some preferences for local taxes, help to select the form of organization and even train specialists.

Maier, in turn, said that he respects the interest of Ukrainian authorities in the implementation of the production project.

"I am thankful for support. I think that in coming three months we will discuss all the details and options to design a positive business case and making the right decision," he said.

IMPORTANT

Pension reform expected to be approved by Rada before May – memo with IMF

IMF expects parliament to pass bill on land market in May 2017

IMF: decision of UK court on Russian debt has no effect on IMF cooperation with Ukraine

Businessmen Kolomoisky, Ihor Surkis boost their stakes in Studio 1+1

Germany's KfW to provide UAH 300 mln to Ukraine to support SME financing

LATEST

IMF approves reduction of number of reviews of EFF for Ukraine to 10

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority to send UAH 966 mln to develop berth infrastructure by late 2017

State Food-Grain Corporation seeks to buy 500 grain wagons from Ukrainian manufacturers by late 2017

Crown Agents delivers first medicines procured using 2016 budget funds

Health ministry approves register of medicines eligible for reimbursement

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8721.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING