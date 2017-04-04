Economy

11:18 04.04.2017

Ukraine and Moldova to build bypass road near Palanca to repair bridge on Odesa-Reni road

Ukraine and Moldova have agreed on the construction of a bypass road near Palanca, which will allow overhauling the bridge on the Odesa-Reni highway in the same locality.

According to the press service of Odesa Regional State Administration, a meeting of a group of deputies from the parliament of the Republic of Moldova and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine with the participation of Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Maksym Stepanov, Chairman of Odesa Regional Council Anatoliy Urbansky and Minister of Regional Development and Construction of the Republic of Moldova Vasile Bitca was held in Palanca. The participants in the meeting discussed the construction of a bypass road through the territory of Moldova for the overhaul of the bridge. The total cost of the project is UAH 76 million.

"The availability of this way will make it possible to quickly get to the southern regions of Odesa region and relieve traffic near Zatoka during the vacation season," the press service said.

The Moldovan side promised by the end of the week to approve the project. It is planned that by April 7 all the decisions made will be stipulated in official documents.

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

