Economy

17:54 03.04.2017

Ukrhydroenergo doubles net profit in 2016

PJSC Ukrhydroenergo in 2016 doubled net profit compared to 2015, to UAH 2.21 billion.

According to a company report posted on the website of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, its net income last year increased by 34.2%, to UAH 5.998 billion, gross profit by 47.9%, to UAH 3.327 billion.

Electricity production by the nine hydro power stations and hydroelectric pumped storage plants of the company in 2016 increased by 35.6% compared to 2015, to UAH 8.712 billion.

The forecast for the supply of electricity from the Ukrhydroenergo plants for 2017 is 10.794 billion kWh.

Interfax-Ukraine
