DTEK starts electricity exports to Moldova

DTEK power holding started exporting electricity to Moldova from April 1, said, the director of the electricity department at the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Olha Buslavets, has said.

"In April we have been exporting electricity to Moldova," she said at the round table "The new era of Ukrainian energy: one step prior to the adoption of the law on the electricity market" organized by the Energoforma online resource in Kyiv.

Buslavets specified at the moment electricity is supplied to Moldova by DTEK, purchasing it from Energomarket under normal conditions.

The expert said the price of supply under this contract does not provide profit, however, the beginning of deliveries is important for the restoration of lost positions in the market of Moldova.