Economy

16:46 03.04.2017

Car market in Ukraine accelerates growth rate to 35% in three months due to active sales in March

The sales of new cars in Ukraine in March 2017 increased by 43% compared to March 2016, to almost 7,000 cars, AUTO-Consulting has said.

"The increase in sales was registered in the overwhelming majority of brands, while some companies managed to double or even triple sales. This invigoration of the car market in March gives a very positive signal. Over the three months, sales had already grown by 35%, and the dynamics are only increasing," experts said.

The leader of the Ukrainian car market in March was again Renault, which managed to increase sales by 57% from February 2017, to 830 cars (the market share stood at 11.87%), and Toyota in March climbed to the second place from the fifth one in February with a 2.4-fold increase in sales, to 775 units.

KIA ranked third (in February fourth), increasing sales by 72.6%, to 568 cars.

Volkswagen ranked fourth (against second in February), Hyundai was fifth (the third place in February), and Skoda ranked sixth.

"All the brands from the top ten increased sales, but the dynamics of the spurt were different," AUTO-Consulting stated.

Interfax-Ukraine
