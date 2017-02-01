Economy

Ukrzaliznytsia: Loss from blocking railway transportation in Shypilove-Svitlanove rail section exceeds UAH 2 mln

Movement of trains on the Shypilove-Svitlanove rail section of Donetsk railways from January 25 remains blocked by unauthorized persons who damaged the track (one meter of the rail was cut). Loss from blocking the transportation process and damage of railway assets is estimated at UAH 2.3 million now," the press service of public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia has reported.

"Almost 6,000 tonnes of cargo was transported using this section every day, including around 4,000 tonnes of coal. The current situation on the section makes it impossible to supply stream coal to Ukrainian power generating companies and causes damage to Ukrzaliznytsia," the press service said.

Ukrzaliznytsia recalled that almost 50 persons named themselves as Donbas battalion soldiers and accompanied by several lawmakers on January 25 not allowed the freight train with 57 empty cars to pass the section. The train was going to take coal and deliver it to Centrenergo for thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants of Ukraine. Then these persons installed a tent near the railway bridge.

Earlier Ukrainian Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk said that blocking of the Luhansk-Popasna railway section creates risks for energy security of the country.

