UIA, Ukrposhta sign memo to develop mail and parcels transit

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) and state-run postal enterprise Ukrposhta have signed a memorandum of cooperation envisaging the development of international mail and parcels transit.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported that the memo was signed by Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smeliansky and UIA President Yuriy Miroshnykov on January 31 in the premises of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine in the presence of Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan and acting Director General of Boryspil International Airport Yevhen Dykhne.

According to a press release issued at the even, UIA and Ukrposhta introduced a joint solution to transport and handle international parcels and other mail that are transited via Boryspil. The project started in November 2016 after the signing of the relevant agreement. Today around 50 tonnes of international mail and parcels from China to five countries were transported: Lithuania, Latvia, Armenia, Cyprus and Israel. In January 2017 mail delivery from the Czech Republic via Kyiv to China was launched. In February 2017 UIA starts delivering transit mail from Switzerland to the CIS using planes servicing own flights.

"There are no doubts in the importance of developing transit potential of the main airport of Ukraine – Boryspil for our state. Transit opportunities are not only transportation of passenger and cargo, but also delivery of parcels and other mail that allow attracting additional income in foreign currency to Ukraine," Miroshnykov said.

He said that the new stage of cooperation would allow UIA to transit over 1,000 tonnes of mail via Ukraine in 2017.

Smeliansky added that cooperation aims at increasing transit from 36 to 150 tonnes a month on average.

"The Boryspil airport has a large transit potential that could be effectively used by other economic entities. Our cooperation with Ukrposhta and UIA airline in developing aviation mail transit has large prospects. First of all, we are creating a joint aviation product which is of great demand on the international market," Dykhne said.

According to a presentation of Ukrposhta spread among journalists, in 2016 ePacket small parcel delivery from China soared by 7.8 times, outgoing mail grew by 24.8% and incoming mail rose by 20.8% in international deliveries of Ukrposhta. Customs clearance of mail and parcels was reduced from 10 days in 2015 to three or six days in 2016. Average term for transporting mail from the Boryspil airport to the sorting center of Ukrposhta decreased from five to one and a half days. It takes three days on average to deliver international parcels and mail to regional centers and four – to district centers.

Some 35% of total international mail handled by Ukrposhta was transported by KLM Cargo, AirBaltic, Belavia and other airlines and UIA carried – 65% of it.

Omelyan expressed hope that with development of international mail transit UIA will be able to increase cargo fleet (now the airline has one cargo aircraft). Miroshnykov added that all aircraft in the UIA fleet can carry mail to all destinations where the airline flies.