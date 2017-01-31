Kyiv Metropoliten sees profit first in 15 years

Municipal enterprise Kyiv Metropoliten in 2016 saw UAH 76.1 million of net profit, for the first time in the past 15 years. This is enough to buy two new wagons, the company has said on its website.

"However, due to a three-fold rise in the price of electricity, the increase of minimum wage and eventually all legal payments, this year Kyiv Metropoliten could see loss of UAH 1 billion," the company said.

The increase of the tariff has not yet been discussed. Financial indicators of the company are being approved by profile departments of Kyiv City Administration.

The company recalled that in 2015 it managed to cut net loss 78.7%, to UAH 119.02 million with a rise of 81.4% in revenue, to UAH 1.31 billion.

Kyiv Metropoliten said that passenger transportation last year fell by 1.1 million or 0.2%, to 484.6 million.

Traditionally, the largest passenger flow was at Lisna station (over 21 million) and the smallest – at Dnipro station (1 million).

The Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line with 18 stations carried 201 million people in 2016, the Kurenivsko-Chervonoarmiyska line – 169 million and the Syretsko-Pecherska line – almost 115 million. At the latter lines the largest passenger flow was on Minska (over 16 million) and Lukianivska (over 14 million) and the smallest – Pochtova Ploscha (almost 4 million) and Chervony Khutir (1.6 million).