No alternative to coal from uncontrolled Donbas territories

There is no alternative to coal from the uncontrolled Donbas territories as of yet, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said.

"This is our land, these are our resources, and all those enterprises are registered on Ukrainian soil, which is ours and controllable, and I can see no alternative to procuring this coal for now. Any other options require modernization, a shift to other types of coal, and lots of other things, which will take time, while people want to turn on the lights, to heat their food and to use household appliances right now," the prime minister said on the ICTV channel on Monday, answering a question about blocking rail traffic from the uncontrolled part of the Luhansk region.

Ukraine consumes 24 million tonnes of power-generating coal; nine million tonnes of type A coal consumed by thermal power plants are mined in the uncontrolled territory, he said.

"We should take an absolutely frank look at these matters, if anyone is happy with blocking power supply to Ukrainians I am deeply concerned about this and I'd like to underline that we will do our best to supply Ukraine with enough coal for the needs of the population and power generation," Groysman said.