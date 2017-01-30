Economy

18:20 30.01.2017

Large Ukrainian automaker restructures debts to foreign banks

Aequo law firm advised Portigon AG (Dusseldorf, Germany), UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia, a.s. (Prague, the Czech Republic) and other lenders on the restructuring of the multi-million loan facilities granted to the major Ukrainian automotive industry company, the firm has said on its website.

Aequo advised the lenders on potential enforcement procedures, in Ukraine and abroad, negotiated the revised repayment terms, drafted the restructuring documentation as well as controlled fulfillment of conditions precedent to the restructuring transaction.

Upon completion of the transaction Aequo issued a legal opinion in favor of the lenders.

"This was a complex and challenging restructuring, involving multiple parties from both sides and long-lasting negotiations," Partner and head of Banking & Finance Yulia Kyrpa said.

Allen & Overy advised on all aspects arising out of English, German and Czech Republic law elements of the restructuring.

Aequo did not disclose the name of the company.

According to Interfax-Ukraine's information, the company is an official manufacturer of Skoda cars in Ukraine – Eurocar.

As reported, in 2009, Germany's WestLB AG bank (now Portigon AG) organized a loan of EUR 52.4 million ($74.5 million) for the period of 12 year to Eurocar to implement a new stage of the project to produce cars of Volkswagen Group in Ukraine.

The funds were raised to buy equipment for painting and welding lines being created on the basis of CJSC Eurocar (Solomonovo, Zakarpattia region).

The lines were built in 2009 and by the end of 2010 the company intended to start manufacturing cars. However, the Ukrainian car market dropped a lot. The company froze the launch of the full-scale production.

IMPORTANT

EBRD launches technical cooperation project with Deposit Guarantee Fund

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss energy sector, pipelines in particular

PrivatBank's noteholders demand to recompense investment following Cargill's example

Ukroboronprom boosts arms exports by 25% in 2016

Finance watchdog: DNR, LNR officials' bank accounts in Ukraine blocked

LATEST

Ukrainian trade mission travelling to Israel on March 6-8

Ukroboronprom creating database to optimize imported goods replacement program in defense industry

U.S. Gilead will not send financial claims against Ukraine after signing amicable agreement on Sovaldi medicine

Agrarian associations ask PM to unblock additional electronic VAT accounts

Energy ministry asking IFIs to support corporate management reform at Ukrenergo

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
аренда недвижимости в сфере обслуживания в Харькове
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING