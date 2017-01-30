Economy

17:21 30.01.2017

Poroshenko, Merkel to discuss energy sector, pipelines in particular

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel plan to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the area of energy.

"I hope that solidarity with regard to energy and cooperation between Ukraine and Germany in the energy sector will strengthen. We will try to find joint approaches both regarding Nord Stream 2 and OPAL," Poroshenko told reporters ahead of the talks with Merkel in Berlin on Monday.

He expressed confidence that "this partnership is promising today".

Poroshenko also spoke in favor of giving a new impetus to a number of Ukrainian-German economic and investment projects. "We are waiting for German investors to take part in the privatization processes unfolding in Ukraine this year," he said.

Poroshenko also invited Merkel to travel to Ukraine on an official visit, at her convenience.

Interfax-Ukraine
