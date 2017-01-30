Agrarian associations ask PM to unblock additional electronic VAT accounts

The State Fiscal Service and the State Treasury Service should unblock additional electronic VAT accounts of farmers.

The request is outlined in a letter of agrarian associations sent to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and posted on the website of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB).

"Due to the unlawful blocking of the additional electronic VAT accounts of farming companies in January 2017 and their unblocking only for one day – January 13, 2017, many farmers failed to send funds to the additional electronic VAT accounts," the associations said.

UCAB said that farmers had to send the funds to replenish the limit under a formula to register tax invoices before January 15, 2017 directly to their usual accounts of taxpayers in the electronic VAT administration system. This resulted in a non-distribution of the sum between the budget and taxpayers and the taxpayers did not receive the sums to their special accounts at banks.

Agrarian associations asked the prime minister to order the State Fiscal Service and the State Treasury Service to urgently unblock the additional electronic VAT accounts of farmers allowing them to send funds to their accounts only for the sums declared in tax reports and ensuring their distribution in line with Ukrainian law both in part of paying VAT to the budget and in part of returning the funds to special accounts of farmers.

The UCAB, Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Agrarian Union, Ukrtsukor, Ukrainian Agrarian Confederation, Union of Poultry Farmers and the Association of Pig Breeders signed the letter.