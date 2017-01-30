Economy

16:38 30.01.2017

Astarta, Borsch Ventures create Agro Core JV

Agro Core joint venture, an agricultural company belonged to Astarta and Borsch Ventures, will launch projects in the sphere of innovative agribusiness management systems

Astarta said in a Monday report that these IT-services will be initially implemented and tested in Astarta’s farm units.

"Following the global trends, Astarta is actively implementing new technologies in production. Owing to this the company has significantly improved the efficiency of field operations and optimized the use of material and technical resources. Cooperation with Borsch Ventures opens a new prospect for mutually beneficial enterprise ensuring high level of farm management in Ukraine," Astarta CEO Victor Ivanchyk said.

Astarta is a vertically integrated agro-industrial holding, uniting six regional divisions in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, and Kharkiv regions. They include nine sugar factories, agricultural farms with a land bank of about 250,000 hectares and dairy farms. The holding also has a soybeans processing plant in Poltava region (Globyno processing plant).

Borsch Ventures, an initiative of high-tech holding KM Core, aims to support and develop innovative companies in the spheres of smart agriculture, microelectronics and electronics, nanotechnology and IT. KM Core is the pioneer of high-tech industry in Eastern Europe, and currently operates in Ukraine, European Union, USA, Canada, Israel and Norway.

