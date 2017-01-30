Danyliuk expects London court ruling on Russia's claim against Ukraine on $3 bln eurobond debt in Apr

Her Majesty's High Court of Justice in England could as early as April 2017 render its decision on Russia's claim against Ukraine on the debt of $3 billion eurobonds, Finance Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has stated.

"There have been hearings in Davos, by the way in the London court, which heard both parties. The process lasted three days. And now the judge, after getting acquainted with the case, will need some time to make a decision and formalize it. This is not the case that is announced immediately after the hearing. The result could be promulgated even after three months. His decision could be announced somewhere in April. Nobody influences this - this is an independent court. Everything we could do is to present our position, and I think we did it quite well," Danyliuk said in an interview with Hromadske TV.