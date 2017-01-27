Economy

17:48 27.01.2017

Corum Group to supply 100 support units to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia in 2017

PJSC Corum Druzhkivka Machine Building Plant (Donetsk region) has started the implementation of the contract to manufacture 100 1KD90 support units of special design for the Heroiv Kosmosa mine of the country's largest coal mining company DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia.

The press service of Corum Group, which includes Druzhkivka engineering plant, told Interfax-Ukraine it is planned to ship the equipment from May to June this year.

"This is a very important order. Support units are one of the main products of our company and a large order for their production is a positive signal strengthening our position in the coal mechanical engineering market. We earlier manufactured 1KD90 support units in a special design and they were highly assessed by the miners of Pavlohrad. This was the reason for a new order," the press service said citing head of the production management department Yaroslav Shkytak.

The cost of the contract was not disclosed.


