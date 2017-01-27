Economy

17:25 27.01.2017

Japan to spend about $290,000 on medicine, health education in Ukraine

The government of Japan in 2017 intends to allocate about $290,000 on projects of donor organizations in the sphere of medicine and health education in Ukraine.

"We are happy to sign these five project proposals, four of which involve medicine, and one health education. It is very important for Ukraine," Japan's ambassador to Ukraine Shigeki Sumi said during the signing ceremony.

It is envisioned the five projects will be conducted in Sumy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

The projects will be paid for by the government of Japan.

