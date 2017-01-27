Ukrtransgaz: Gazprom continues lowering gas pressure at Russian border

Lower gas pressure maintained by Russia's Gazprom again has been recorded at the entry points to the Ukrainian gas transport system from the direction of Russia, the press service of pubic joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz has said.

"A fall by 2% of the contract limit was recorded at Russia's Sudzha station as of 06:00 Kyiv time – only 58.8 atmospheres," Ukrtransgaz on January 26.

The company said that Ukraine implements the orders for gas transit for European consumers and ensures required gas pressure on the western border.

According to latest reports from Ukrtransgaz, daily gas transit to Europe exceeds 300 million cubic meters (mcm), a record-breaking figure for the past several years.

From January 1 through January 24 a total of 6.525 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas was transported to European consumers, including 6.522 bcm from Russia.