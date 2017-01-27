Economy

11:21 27.01.2017

Ukraine to sign amicable agreement with Gilead Sciences on medicine to treat Hepatitis C

Ukraine will sign an amicable agreement with U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc. regarding the medicine to treat Hepatitis C.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"During negotiations we have managed to find a compromise and the company will annul the claims against Ukraine. We are taking measures to remove violation of author rights of the company. The main thing that the company offers a discount for this medicine to the Ukrainian market," Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said at the government meeting.

Ukraine's Health Ministry in November 2015 registered Grateziano generic with sofosbuvir actual substance after registration of innovative Sovaldi medicine by Gilead Sciences Inc. in October 2015, which violates the company's rights for the five year exclusivity.

Kyiv's district administrative court late October 2016 refused to annul registration of Grateziano generic.

Gilead Sciences Inc. announced that the company will continue protecting its rights to the exclusivity of the medicine.

According to open sources, the price of Grateziano made by European Egyptian Pharmaceutical Industries (part of Egypt's Pharco Concern) in Kyiv's pharmacies is over UAH 13,000 per package.

IMPORTANT

IMF to decide on date of meeting on Ukraine after memorandum of cooperation finalized

NBU head confident in getting fourth tranche from IMF soon

NBU ready for trial with PrivatBank eurobond holders

NBU raises forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2017 to 2.8%

PrivatBank restores all accounts of U.S. Cargill

LATEST

Philip Morris sells over 7,000 IQOS tobacco heating gadgets in Ukraine in 2016

Pretrial investigation into many crimes against Ukrzaliznytsia continues

Agrarian Fund to supply 10,000 tonnes of flour to Angola

EIB could provide EUR 35 mln to Lviv to solve waste problem

Dragon Capital projects hryvnia to devaluate up to 10% in 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Работа в Украине
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING