Ukraine to sign amicable agreement with Gilead Sciences on medicine to treat Hepatitis C

Ukraine will sign an amicable agreement with U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturer Gilead Sciences Inc. regarding the medicine to treat Hepatitis C.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

"During negotiations we have managed to find a compromise and the company will annul the claims against Ukraine. We are taking measures to remove violation of author rights of the company. The main thing that the company offers a discount for this medicine to the Ukrainian market," Ukrainian Justice Minister Pavlo Petrenko said at the government meeting.

Ukraine's Health Ministry in November 2015 registered Grateziano generic with sofosbuvir actual substance after registration of innovative Sovaldi medicine by Gilead Sciences Inc. in October 2015, which violates the company's rights for the five year exclusivity.

Kyiv's district administrative court late October 2016 refused to annul registration of Grateziano generic.

Gilead Sciences Inc. announced that the company will continue protecting its rights to the exclusivity of the medicine.

According to open sources, the price of Grateziano made by European Egyptian Pharmaceutical Industries (part of Egypt's Pharco Concern) in Kyiv's pharmacies is over UAH 13,000 per package.