Pretrial investigation into many crimes against Ukrzaliznytsia continues

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said that there are many criminal cases opened against public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia undergoing the pretrial investigation.

"From the first day when I was appointed we have been fruitfully operating with NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine], SBU [Security Service of Ukraine], PGO [Prosecutor General's Office] and National Police in online mode. As soon as we establish any facts that could be corruption we at once send them to law enforcement agencies from the first day of my appointment. I know that there are many completed or almost completed proceedings in criminal matters supervised by different law enforcement structures," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister expressed hope that the cases will be sent to courts.

Omelyan said that information handed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at the government meeting on January 25 is economic information: what is going on at Ukrzaliznytsia and what measures have been taken since May 2016.