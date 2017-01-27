Economy

10:17 27.01.2017

Pretrial investigation into many crimes against Ukrzaliznytsia continues

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said that there are many criminal cases opened against public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia undergoing the pretrial investigation.

"From the first day when I was appointed we have been fruitfully operating with NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine], SBU [Security Service of Ukraine], PGO [Prosecutor General's Office] and National Police in online mode. As soon as we establish any facts that could be corruption we at once send them to law enforcement agencies from the first day of my appointment. I know that there are many completed or almost completed proceedings in criminal matters supervised by different law enforcement structures," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister expressed hope that the cases will be sent to courts.

Omelyan said that information handed to Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman at the government meeting on January 25 is economic information: what is going on at Ukrzaliznytsia and what measures have been taken since May 2016.

IMPORTANT

IMF to decide on date of meeting on Ukraine after memorandum of cooperation finalized

NBU head confident in getting fourth tranche from IMF soon

NBU ready for trial with PrivatBank eurobond holders

NBU raises forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2017 to 2.8%

PrivatBank restores all accounts of U.S. Cargill

LATEST

Ukraine to sign amicable agreement with Gilead Sciences on medicine to treat Hepatitis C

Philip Morris sells over 7,000 IQOS tobacco heating gadgets in Ukraine in 2016

Agrarian Fund to supply 10,000 tonnes of flour to Angola

EIB could provide EUR 35 mln to Lviv to solve waste problem

Dragon Capital projects hryvnia to devaluate up to 10% in 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Метры.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING