Sea port authority to 'reset' relations with leading dredging companies

The Ukrainian Sea Port Authority intends to "reset" relations with leading Ukrainian and global dredging companies. The authority's plans regarding dredging works will be clear and predictable for business and transparency of tender documents will be increased.

The press service of the authority said that Head of the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority Raivis Veckagans announced this at a meeting with representatives of transport business at the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.

"The implementation of plans to develop ports, including dredging works, is among my top priorities. The situation around these works is far from normal. In the near term I plan to hold a meeting with leading dredging companies interested in the Ukrainian market where we would present a civilized strategy and common rules for everyone. We would 'reset' our relations. We invite everyone to dialog and cooperation," he said.

Veckagans said that all initiatives started in cooperation between the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority and business will continue. The tender procedures are to become a sample of transparency and openness.

In particular, for auditing the tender documents and analyzing the compliance of the tender conditions with legislation the terms for submitting bids for dredging works at the Yuzhny seaport will be expanded for two months.

The terms of the following tenders will be expanded: reconstruction of the approach canal and internal water approaches to deep berths of the Yuzhny seaport the project of which was approved by government resolution No. 674-r dated September 14, 2016; reconstruction of water approaches, zones for maneuvers and water areas near berths, taking into account the promising cargo turnover of the Yuzhny seaport the feasibility study of which was approved by government resolution No. 657 dated September 8, 2016.

As of January 20, 2017, Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee received two complaints from participants of the tender: Jan de Nul NV (Belgium) and Van Oord Ukraine.

Earlier the port's administration invited both foreign and Ukrainian dredging companies to participate in the tender. All tender documents are posted on the ProZorro e-procurement system.