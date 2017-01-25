Economy

18:12 25.01.2017

Ukrainian Health Ministry to check compliance of Ukrainian medical education with U.S. quality standards

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine will assess the compliance of the quality of Ukrainian medical education with U.S. standards on undergraduate and postgraduate stages, the press service of the agency said.

The Health Ministry plans to use an examination test for the evaluation of conformity of quality of education on clinical disciplines "International Basics of Medicine" developed by the National Council of U.S. medical experts.

