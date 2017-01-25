Ukrzaliznytsia should focus on completion of corporate reform in 2017

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia should in 2017 complete the separation of individual directions in the company's activities, as well as introduce European standards of corporate governance, the head of the company supervisory board, First Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yevhen Kravtsov considers.

"In 2016 the company's management focused on stabilization of management processes in the company. The supervisory board believes it is necessary to work more on strategic directions. This should be done in 2017," he said, speaking at a cabinet meeting.

He said Ukrzaliznytsia has in early 2017 to focus on building a vertically holding company structure.

Kravtsov also noted the critical importance of increasing the number of passenger and freight rolling stock, as well as providing transportation of exported cargo.

In addition, he called for the reformatting of the supervisory board composition and the Verkhovna Rada's adopting the bill on railway transport.

"We need to accelerate reforms in the supervisory board and involve independent members on the principles, on which it has been done in Naftogaz Ukrainy," Kravtsov said.

As reported, PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia in 2017 plans to invest UAH 27.5 billion in rolling stock and infrastructure, which is 4.5 times more than in 2016.