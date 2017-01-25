UkSATSE, Belavia sign service level agreement

The Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise (UkSATSE) and Belavia Airline (Belarus) have signed a service level agreement, the purpose of which is improving the efficiency of using the airspace, which is under the responsibility of Ukraine, under compliance with all the requirements as for an adequate level of safety.

"Improving coordination in cooperation between UkSATSE and Belavia includes joint decisions in the context of development of a route network, using the best flight paths for the airlines based on ICAO requirements and Ukrainian legislation, as well as facilitating bilateral exchange of essential information for implementation of operations. The parties plan to develop cooperation to increase the number of Belavia regular and charter flights in the airspace of Ukraine," a press release from UkSATSE reads.

In 2016 Belavia was among the top three carriers in the number of flights performed in the airspace of Ukraine: about 13,000 flights, which is 21.6% more than in 2015.