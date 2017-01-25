Ukraine shares 131st position with Russia, Kazakhstan, Iran in TI Corruption Perceptions Index

Ukraine in 2016 showed a minor improvement by 2 points on this year’s Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) from 27 to 29 out of 100 possible points, while due to the increase in the number of countries assessed in the index from 168 to 176 the country declined to 131st position from 130th a year ago, Transparency International Ukraine (TI Ukraine) has reported on its website.

"The progress of the anti–corruption reform resulted in an improved position in the world ranking, but the absence of an efficient judicial system and the reality of actual impunity of corrupt officials prevent Ukraine from making a huge leap forward and breaking through the 30-point barrier," TI Ukraine reported.

Ukraine is ranked 131 out of 176 countries in the World Ranking of Corruption Perception and shared this result with a rate of 29 points together with Kazakhstan, Russia, Nepal, and Iran.

According to the report, the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index survey gave Ukraine most of the points, which is taken into account in forming the CPI. The rate of our country increased of ten points in comparison with previous years. This is connected with the reduced abuse of office in the government (the rate has improved by 14%), in police and armed forces (the rate has improved by 6%), but the situation remained the same as under the Yanukovych regime in the judicial branch of power. The World Competitiveness Yearbook survey indicates this very problem that gave Ukraine three additional points.

TI Ukraine said that the Freedom House Nations in Transit survey plays an important role in civil society in the implementation of democratic transformations, which resulted in four additional points for Ukraine. The accountability of public procurement due to the ProZorro system, public funding for political parties, first NABU (National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine) investigations, civil society participation in the anti-corruption reforms – experts called these very changes to be the most important. But according to the survey, the biggest challenges are the weaknesses of the institutions, called to ensure the rule of law, excessive economy regulations, and the consolidation of power in the hands of oligarch clans.

According to the press release, Ukraine got negative assessments from the World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey (-1 point) and Economist Intelligence Unit Country Risk Ratings (-2 points). Business witnessed great corruption while allocating public funds, and feels the judicial system was unable to prevent this.

Average points this year was 43 and more than two thirds of the countries is less than 50, which is evidence of the high level corruption in the public sector.

Denmark scored 90 points and topped the ranking both in 2016 and in 2015. New Zealand shared the top position last year. Finland and Sweden ranked third and fourth. Somalia, South Sudan and North Korea were at the bottom of the list.