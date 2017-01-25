Mriya decides not to accept offers to buy holding

Mriya Agroholding has decided not to accept unsolicited non-binding indicative offers to acquire the entire holding or part of its business and assets received in December 2016.

Following consultation with its creditor committees, Mriya determined not to accept any of the proposals due to a range of concerns including the structure of the offers, the holding said in a press release on Tuesday.

Following further consultation with the creditor committees Mriya will allow the bidders, at their discretion, to undertake additional due diligence, which may or may not result in revised proposals.

Regardless, Mriya is continuing to implement its strategic and operational plan developed together with its creditors and in parallel aims to complete its restructuring in the coming months.

As reported, Kernel, a large Ukrainian agrarian group, is mulling opportunities of expanding its land bank by 200,000-250,000 ha, and among potential deals are also assets of Mriya agroholding.