Economy

11:35 25.01.2017

Kernel places $500 mln eurobonds at 8.875% per annum

Kernel, a large Ukrainian agrarian group, has placed $500 million with a yield of 8.875% per annum, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

The press service said that initially the yield for securities was assessed at 9.25-9.5% per annum.

"This is a symbolic placement both for Kernel and Ukraine in general. It again opens access to Ukrainian issuers to the international capital market after a three-year pause. In addition, the successful placement of eurobonds confirms good credit quality of Kernel and trust of investor society to the company," the press service said.

Kernel's debut eurobonds are due on January 31, 2022. The coupon rate is set at 8.75% per annum.

According to Bloomberg, the yield of Ukraine's eurobonds due before September 1, 2021 is 8.178% per annum and due before September 1, 2022 – 8.2% per annum.

The securities are secured by the group's subsidiaries Inerco Trade SA (Switzerland), Restomon Limited (the British Virgin Islands), Etrecom Investments Limited (Cyprus), Estron Corporation Limited (Cyprus), Russian Oils Trading Company (Russia), Agropolis LLC (Ternopil region), Arshytsia agricultural firm (Poltava region), Khliborob agricultural firm (Kirovohrad region), Bandursky Elevator LLC (Mykolaiv region), the Black Sea Industries oil extraction plant (Odesa region), Chorna Kamyanka LLC and Druzhba-Nova LLC (both based in Chernihiv region), Enselko Agro (Khmelnytsky region), Hovtva (Poltava region), and Kononivsky Elevator (Cherkasy region).

As expected, the eurobonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (ISE).

JP Morgan and ING Bank organized the issue.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil. It is the leading manufacturer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to world markets.

Kernel's share of the world's sunflower oil production is about 8%.

IMPORTANT

Government seeks to avoid financing via money printing or bond issue in 2017, tries to cut state debt – minister

Ukrainian govt expects increase in net FDI in 2017 to reach $4.5 bln

Funds managed by TFI PZU increase stake in Kernel from 5.17% to 10.1%

Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

Ex-top managers of PrivatBank announce creation of IT company providing banking services

LATEST

Mriya decides not to accept offers to buy holding

Ukraina TV Channel sells own 100-episode TV series to India

Russia's AvtoVAZ does not halt supplies of Lada cars to Ukraine

Sale of asthma, type 2 diabetes, heart disease drugs at higher than upper limit prices to be banned from Feb 1

TV and radio council asks SBU to check if Klymenko is beneficiary of Radio Vesti

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING