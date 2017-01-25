Government plans bond issue in 2017, tries to cut state debt

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers seeks to avoid financing via money printing in 2017 and is trying to reduce state debt and fiscal burden on the economy, First Deputy Prime Minister, Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv has said.

"In 2017 we will focus on retaining macroeconomic stability thanks to fiscal consolidation and accurate fiscal policy. We hope to hold back from any forms of financing required the issue of money or securities and plan to reduce state debt and fiscal burden on the economy," he said at a roundtable devoted to the discussion of the economic issues of the medium-term action plan of the government until 2020 in Kyiv on Tuesday.

He said that cooperation with international financial institutions (IFIs) is to be the tool to convince investors and citizens to observe the course to achieve macroeconomic stability.

Kubiv said that attraction of investment is the key conditions for developing the economy.