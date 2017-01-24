SPF accepting proposals to launch Odesa Port-Side Plant until Feb 24

Ukraine's State Property Fund (SPF) will accept proposals on cooperation aimed at resuming operations of public joint-stock company Odesa Port-Side Plant until February 24, the fund has reported on its website.

Among potential directions for cooperation are the transfer of the plant's property to leasing (including separate facilities), loading of the plant using the tolling scheme, the transfer of the plant to management to other persons, purchase of gas for the needs of the plant.

As reported, DCH Group of Oleksandr Yaroslavsky has sent an official proposal to lease public joint-stock company Odesa Port-Side Plant, and the response did not arrive as of January 20.

After the privatization tender failure at the end of 2016 the plant temporarily stopped production due to high prices of natural gas and accumulated debts for its supplies.