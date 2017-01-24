Competition agency fines Boryspil airport almost UAH 13 mln for abuse of monopoly

Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee has fined the Boryspil International Airport (Kyiv) for abuse of monopoly on the specialized airport service market.

"We have finished hearing a case about abuse of monopoly by the Boryspil International Airport on the specialized airport service market. We fined the airport UAH 12.78 million," authorized official of Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee Ahiya Zahrebelska wrote on her Facebook page.

She said that the airport was accused of taking steps which could result in restriction of competition on the land servicing markets on the territory of the Boryspil airport. The airport did not approve applications for receiving a compliance certificate for carrying out airport activities without grounds and delayed the approval of internal documents of Interavia LLC required to receive the compliance certificate.

The airport was also accused of setting an unjustifiable fee for the use of the airport infrastructure.

"Along with the fine, the airport is obliged to stop violation of law via bringing the fee for the use of the airport infrastructure to the economically justifiable level, divide bills for own infrastructure management activities and regulatory activities on one hand and bills for land servicing on the other hand, not allowing subsiding land servicing thanks to revenue received from own infrastructure management activities and regulatory activities," Zahrebelska said.