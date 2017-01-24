Economy

15:17 24.01.2017

Economic Ministry expects Canada to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine in March

Kyiv expects Canada to ratify the free trade area (FTA) agreement with Ukraine in March, while the Verkhovna Rada might ratify this agreement in February 2017, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Trade Representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska has stated.

"Canada plans [to ratify the document] in March," she told journalists in Kyiv, when asked about the timing of ratification of the FTA agreement.

According to her, the Ukrainian parliament intends to consider the ratification of the agreement in February.

She stressed ratification of the agreement in both countries depends on the two countries' parliaments, and it is difficult to predict exactly when these issues will be addressed.

As reported, the FTA agreement between Ukraine and Canada was signed during the visit of Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau to Ukraine on July 11, 2016.

