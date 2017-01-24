Ukrainian govt expects increase in net FDI in 2017 to reach $4.5 bln

The Ukrainian government expects the increase in the net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017 to reach $4.5 billion, according to First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maksym Nefyodov.

"The net inflow of direct investment we expect will grow from about $3.8 billion last year to $4.5 billion in 2017," he said at a round table to discuss the draft medium-term plan of the government's priority actions until 2020 in Kyiv.

According to Nefyodov, the government expects the net FDI inflow of $8 billion in 2020.