Economy

13:08 24.01.2017

Ukrainian govt expects increase in net FDI in 2017 to reach $4.5 bln

The Ukrainian government expects the increase in the net inflow of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017 to reach $4.5 billion, according to First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Maksym Nefyodov.

"The net inflow of direct investment we expect will grow from about $3.8 billion last year to $4.5 billion in 2017," he said at a round table to discuss the draft medium-term plan of the government's priority actions until 2020 in Kyiv.

According to Nefyodov, the government expects the net FDI inflow of $8 billion in 2020.

IMPORTANT

Funds managed by TFI PZU increase stake in Kernel from 5.17% to 10.1%

Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

Ex-top managers of PrivatBank announce creation of IT company providing banking services

Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Ukrainian, UK defense ministries heads sign Joint Statement on defense cooperation development

LATEST

Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

PwC continues communicating with NBU about PrivatBank

Economic Ministry expects Canada to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine in March

EU will issue EUR 800,000 for repairs and equipment of administrative services center

Kyiv counting on Helsinki's principled stance on Nord Stream 2

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа коммерческой недвижимости в Ивано-Франковске
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING