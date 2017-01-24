Kyiv counting on Helsinki's principled stance on Nord Stream 2

Ukraine expects that Finland will stick to the principled position regarding the implementation of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by the Russian Federation, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Talking about energy cooperation, we look forward to a Finland's principled position on the Nord Stream 2 project. The so-called commercial attractiveness of the project carries a number of political risks," Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki on Tuesday.