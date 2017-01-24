Economy

12:43 24.01.2017

Kyiv counting on Helsinki's principled stance on Nord Stream 2

Ukraine expects that Finland will stick to the principled position regarding the implementation of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline by the Russian Federation, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Talking about energy cooperation, we look forward to a Finland's principled position on the Nord Stream 2 project. The so-called commercial attractiveness of the project carries a number of political risks," Poroshenko said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Ukrainian govt expects increase in net FDI in 2017 to reach $4.5 bln

Funds managed by TFI PZU increase stake in Kernel from 5.17% to 10.1%

Naftogaz raises price of gas for industrial consumers by 21-22% for Feb

Ex-top managers of PrivatBank announce creation of IT company providing banking services

Glencore Inc jointly DCH to take part in possible tender to privatize Turboatom

Kernel mulling opportunities of buying medium-size oilseed crushing plant, expanding land bank

Pakistan imposes antidumping duties on cold rolled coil, sheets from China, Ukraine

PwC continues communicating with NBU about PrivatBank

Economic Ministry expects Canada to ratify FTA agreement with Ukraine in March

EU will issue EUR 800,000 for repairs and equipment of administrative services center

