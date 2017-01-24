Japanese shipping company interested in work at Chornomorsk port

Representatives of the Japanese shipping company NYK Line have visited Chornomorsk seaport, the practical result of the meeting might become the first NYK Line vessel entry to the port in the first quarter of 2017.

According to the website of the port, the purpose of the visit was to familiarize with the production capacities of Chornomorsk seaport, particularly the ferry terminal and other facilities.

"The NYK Line representatives gave a satisfactory estimate of the port infrastructure and the prospects of its development," the report reads.

Chornomorsk seaport is a universal international port, one of the largest on the Black Sea. The enterprise has specialized terminals and systems, which allow overloading a wide range of goods: liquid, bulk, general. Its 29 berths are capable of receiving ships with a carrying capacity of up to 100,000 tonnes. The annual designed capacity of the port is more than 30 million tonnes.

The port's capacity of container handling is 1.15 million TEU. Since 2007 the port has been capable of providing the simultaneous accepting of three ocean-going container ships with a capacity of more than 5,000 TEU and a length of up to 300 meters.