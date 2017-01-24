Ihor Surkis family loses hundreds of millions of dollars from PrivatBank nationalization

Several hundred million dollars of the family of President of Dynamo Football Club (Kyiv) Ihor Surkis have been written off in the process of nationalization of PrivatBank, according to a report from VoxUkraine, with reference to former co-owner of the bank Hennadiy Boholiubov.

"While the money of his brother Hryhoriy Surkis were not touched for some reason," Boholiubov, controlling more than 40% of the bank shares prior to its privatization, said.

The former owner of the financial institution added the funds of his ex-wife, with whom he divorced 11 years ago, were also written off.

According to Boholiubov, the directors of several major industrial enterprises also suffered from the bank nationalization.

"Boholiubov lists the names - all of them in one way or another are connected with him and Kolomoisky [Ihor Kolomoisky, the largest shareholder prior to the nationalization of PrivatBank]," the report states.

According to him, Kolomoisky believes he is to blame for not raising enough money to capitalize such a big bank.

"At the time of the nationalization the entire corporate portfolio was restructured at the request of the National Bank. Some UAH 31 billion of pledges were recorded on the balance sheet, while the portfolio was restructured for the sum of UAH 124 billion. The NBU chose the suiting companies and the credits were transferred to these firms," the report says.