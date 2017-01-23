Ex-top managers of PrivatBank announce creation of IT company providing banking services

Ex-first deputy board chairman of PrivatBank Oleh Horokhovsky, ex-IT director Dmytro Dubilet and ex-head of payments and remittances business at PrivatBank Mykhailo Rohalsky intend to create Fintech Band IT company.

Dubilet wrote on his Facebook page that the company will be involved in processing, CRM system, credit cards, Internet banking and other things.

"The name of the company is Fintech Band. I hope we will soon make everyone glad with cool features in Ukrainian banks. Banker colleagues, we will soon knock on your doors seeking meetings," he wrote on Monday.

A week earlier Horokhovsky wrote on his Facebook that he plans to be engaged in banking.

"I have determined. Banks will die, while banking would not. Down with banks! Details will be later," he wrote.

As reported, Dubilet, Horokhovsky and Rohalsky left their posts at PrivatBank after the nationalization of the bank in December 2016.