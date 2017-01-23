Economy

12:52 23.01.2017

Independent Association of Banks of Ukraine opposes political pressure on NBU

The Independent Association of Banks of Ukraine (NABU) opposes political pressure on the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and blocking of collection of debts from former owners of bankrupt banks against whom lawsuits were filed.

"The association addresses Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman and Parliament Speaker Andriy Parubiy asking to guarantee independence of the NBU, not allow political pressure and not to take part in blocking the restoration of justice and return of the money to the budget," the association said in a statement, a copy of which has been sent to Interfax-Ukraine.

The association understands measures of the regulator aimed at rehabilitating the banking system and supports the monetary and credit policy of the central bank.

"Stress tests of all banks gave positive results, as programs to remove problems personally for each bank were drawn up. The major part of shareholders in operating banks took liabilities to additionally capitalize them. This would help to strengthen the country's financial system and accelerate restoration of crediting of the economy," the association said.

In the past two years the NBU submitted 3,246 applications to law enforcement agencies for the sum of UAH 248 billion.

Participants of the Independent Association of Banks of Ukraine are 62 operating banks, which share of the Ukrainian financial service market is over 90%.

Interfax-Ukraine
