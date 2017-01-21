Japan to provide $74,470 to buy equipment for Ukrainian gymnasts

The Japanese government will provide $74,470 of grant assistance for Ukrainian gymnasts. This will help them to prepare for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

"I am glad that the Japanese government has decided to provide the money. This year is announced the year of Japan in Ukraine. We hope that the funds would help Ukrainian sportsmen to prepare for 2020 Summer Olympics to be hosted by Japan," Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Shigeki Sumi told reporters in Kyiv on January 20.

He said that the Japanese will provide the grant under the Kusanone program to support cultural projects to the Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation to buy sports equipment for women and men's Olympic gymnastics and a mini bus for rhythmic sportive gymnastics.

In turn, President of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Serhiy Bubka expressed gratitude for the assistance.

"I am sure that our sportsmen will be able to prepare for Tokyo 2020. I would like to thank you for this large contribution to building Ukrainian sports," he said.