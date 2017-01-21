Economy

16:43 21.01.2017

Ukraine, Poland to cooperate in higher education

Ukraine and Poland intend to sign an agreement of cooperation in the higher education sphere, the press service of the Education and Science Ministry of Ukraine has reported.

On January 19, Education and Science Minister of Ukraine Liliia Hrynevych met Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Yan Pieklo. The sides discussed the future visit of Deputy Prime Minister for Science and Higher Education of Poland Jaroslaw Gowin.

"I want to say that at present a draft agreement of cooperation in higher education has been almost approved by the Science and Higher Education Ministry of Poland. We plan to sign it in April," Hrynevych said.

The signing of the agreement would help to step up cooperation in higher education between the two countries.

The bilateral commission for higher education could be created for systemic monitoring of the results of joint steps.

"It is planned to re-launch the Ukrainian-Polish commission for cooperation in science and technologies in 2017. The profile ministries also arranged to implement the joint scientific and technical cooperation program. It envisages the holding of a contest of Ukrainian-Polish scientific projects in H1 2017," the minister said.

