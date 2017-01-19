Economy

18:39 19.01.2017

NBU declares Bank People's Capital insolvent

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on January 19 declared Bank People's Capital (Bank Narodny Kapital, Kyiv) insolvent, according to the central bank's website.

The central bank made relevant decree No. 34- RSh/BT due to the incompliance of the bank's ownership structure with the requirements regarding transparency.

According to the NBU, now more than 85% of the bank's shares are owned by the persons, none of whom holds a substantial stake in the bank.

The sole owner of such a share is Valeriy Makarenko (owns 14.24% of the shares), who, however, has received a significant share violating the law - without NBU consent. In this connection, he had been deprived of the right to vote for a long time.

The NBU noted he had not agreed self-liquidation of the bank, because the law on banks and banking activity provides that such consent may be granted only in case of non-availability of the signs, according to which the financial institution can be declared problem or insolvent.

The NBU said in July 2016 Bank People's Capital was classified as problem in connection with the incompliance of its ownership structure with the requirements of transparency.

IMPORTANT

Registration of Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine completed

Poroshenko in Davos urges foreign companies to participate in privatization in Ukraine

Government transfers Ukrzaliznytsia to government's management

Naftogaz imports gas worth $1.6 bln in 2016

Cabinet sees no need to raise retirement age – Reva

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia announces tender for purchase of 3,000 wagons for UAH 3 bln

Ericsson launches R&D center in Lviv

Government approves to bills protecting intellectual property rights

DRGN Limited continues litigation to collect debt on Crimean bonds

NABU not to close Energoatom bribe case, continue investigation

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Rul.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING