Ukrzaliznytsia announces tender for purchase of 3,000 wagons for UAH 3 bln

Darnytsia Wagon Repair Plant, a branch of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, has announced a number of tenders for the supply of 3,000 freight wagons.

According to reports in the ProZorro system of public procurement, the company announced eight tenders for a total of UAH 3 billion.

Documents for participation in the tender are accepted until February 20-21. Wagons should be supplied in the first half of 2017. It is agreed one delivery must include 50 units.

These cars will be used by the buyer for transportation of bulk, small-sized, packaged goods across the entire network of railways of Ukraine and member states of the Railway Transport Council with the possibility of unloading bulk cargo through the hatches in the floor and on car dumpers, as well as with the help of grab cranes.

The maximum speed of movement of a fully loaded or empty wagon is 120 km/h, the load capacity is not less than 70 tonnes, the weight (packaging) is no more than 24 tonnes. Its designed speed is 120 km/h.