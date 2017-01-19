Registration of Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine completed

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine has completed the process of registration of PJSC Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine.

According to the unified state register of legal entities, the record of registration is dated January 19, 2017.

The charter capital of the company is UAH 3.786 million. Its core business is pipeline transportation.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers on November 9, 2016 decided to create PJSC Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine within the framework of splitting Naftogaz Ukrainy according to the types of activities.

According to the government decision, the property currently used by Ukrtransgaz for gas transportation must be transferred to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine within 30 days from the date of entry into force of the final decision of the Stockholm arbitration in the dispute between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom.

Valeriy Nozdrin, who has been vice president of Ukrtransgaz since 2014, has been appointed acting chairman of Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine.