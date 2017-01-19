Economy

14:50 19.01.2017

Government transfers Ukrzaliznytsia to government's management

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers has transferred public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia to the management of the government to increase efficiency of its corporate management, Secretary of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine Adnriy Haluschak has told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that on Wednesday the government decided to bring the company's regulations in line with the law on the specifics of the creation of the public joint-stock company of railway transport of general use.

He said that the amendments are aimed to creating the conditions for conducing the company's corporate management reform.

Under the law, the founder of PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia and its only shareholder is the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Now the government as a shareholder will be able to quickly make effective decisions required for the functioning of the company and reforms," he said.

Haluschak said that the role of the Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board as the management body headed by First Deputy Infrastructure Minister Yevhen Kravtsov would expand.

"The Infrastructure Ministry would focus on its key function – forming the public policy in the railway transport, not diverting its attention to solving management issues," he said.

IMPORTANT

NBU declares Bank People's Capital insolvent

Registration of Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine completed

Poroshenko in Davos urges foreign companies to participate in privatization in Ukraine

Naftogaz imports gas worth $1.6 bln in 2016

Cabinet sees no need to raise retirement age – Reva

LATEST

Ukrzaliznytsia announces tender for purchase of 3,000 wagons for UAH 3 bln

Ericsson launches R&D center in Lviv

Government approves to bills protecting intellectual property rights

DRGN Limited continues litigation to collect debt on Crimean bonds

NABU not to close Energoatom bribe case, continue investigation

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Недвижимость
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING