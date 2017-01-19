Economy

12:49 19.01.2017

NABU not to close Energoatom bribe case, continue investigation

The pretrial investigation into facts of taking bribes in procurement tenders held by National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom to buy equipment from Czech Skoda JS known in mass medias the Martynenko (former MP Mykola Martynenko) case will be continued.

"Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine [NABU] would not close this criminal case. The decision was made after analyzing the decision of Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court dated January 11, 2017," the NABU said on its official website on Thursday.

The NABU detectives are investigating into facts of bribing during procurement of equipment for Energoatom and money laundering for the amount of over EUR 6.4 million.

"Foreign companies are involved in the scheme under investigation. NABU sent requests asking for international legal aid from eight countries. Most responses have been received," NABU said.

As reported, on November 30, 2015 Martynenko has announced he will give up his mandate in connection with a corruption-related scandal involving his name and a smear campaign against him.

On December 22, 2015 the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a draft decision on abdication of People's Front faction member Martynenko of his deputy powers.

On December 28, 2015 MP Leshchenko said that NABU is investigating two cases with involvement of Martynenko. They concern the signing of a contract by the state enterprise for the supply of uranium concentrate at the price exceeding the one set by producers and abuse of office in the supply of equipment to the nuclear power plants in Ukraine and taking bribes from Czech Skoda and sending the funds to an account in Switzerland.

Martynenko was questioned on January 18, 2016.

On January 11, 2017 Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court did not uphold the claim of Martynenko's defending lawyer to close the case. The court obliged the bureau only to consider the petition of the Martynenko's representative and inform about the results in the terms provided in Ukrainian law.

