Cabinet sees no need to raise retirement age – Reva

The Cabinet sees no need to raise the retirement age for Ukrainian citizens, Social Policy Minister Andriy Reva has said.

"The government's position is that we do not see any need to raise it today. This is in Europe where the number of payers of social contributions is becoming smaller than pensioners themselves, so this is, probably, a way out. In Ukraine we have enough internal resources, because only half of the working citizens pays unified social tax," the press service of the Social Policy Ministry said quoting Reva as saying.

According to him, it is necessary to encourage citizens to pay a unified social tax.

The report notes that in Ukraine the retirement age for men is 60 years, women will retire at 60 years of age since January 1, 2021. Today, women can put in a claim for a pension at the age of 58 and a half.