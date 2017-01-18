Wizz Air launches flights from Lviv to Wroclaw from April 2017

Hungary's low cost airline Wizz Air resumes its operations in the Lviv International Airport and from April 2017 launches flights from Lviv to Wroclaw (Poland), Wizz Air Chief Corporate Officer Owain Jones has said.

"We officially inform that we start our operations in our second airport in Ukraine – Lviv. Starting from April 2017 we launch the new route from Lviv to Wroclaw," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He said that Wizz Air will service the flights from Lviv to Wroclaw on Tuesdays and Saturdays. First tickets are appeared on the airline's website. The prices start from UAH 619.

"Our clients will receive advantages travelling not only from Lviv to Wroclaw, but they can also use nine other destinations Wizz Air services in Wroclaw," he said.

Jones said that in the near future the airline does not plan to resume operations of its subsidiary Wizz Air Ukraine. It will continue developing the base via Wizz Air Hungary.

He also said that the airline does not plan to resume operations in other Ukrainian airports.

He said that now Wizz Air offers 17 flights to eight countries in Ukraine. The recent destinations the airline launched were flights from Kyiv (Zhuliany) airport to Warsaw (Poland), Nurnberg (Germany) and Copenhagen (Denmark).