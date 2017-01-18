S&P: Ukraine-Based Kernel Holding S.A. Rated Preliminary 'B', Outlook Stable

S&P Global Ratings today assigned its preliminary 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Kernel Holding S.A. (Kernel), a Ukraine-based producer and exporter of sunflower oil and grains. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a press release published late on Wednesday.

S&P assigned its preliminary 'B' ratings to Kernel and its proposed U.S. dollar-denominated eurobond.

Final ratings will depend on our receipt and satisfactory review of all final transaction documentation.

As reported, Kernel on Tuesday announced the company is conducting a roadshow for investors in the United States and Europe regarding a possible issue of eurobonds.

The eurobonds are to be issued in accordance with the 144A and Reg S rules, i.e. they will be available to U.S. investors with a maturity of five years and a fixed coupon rate.

Other parameters of the securities issue are not reported.

The shareholders of PJSC Poltava Oil Extraction Plant - Kernel Group at an extraordinary meeting on December 26, 2016 approved giving guarantees on the debut issue of eurobonds of Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg).

The shareholders' decision indicates the volume of eurobonds issued is limited to the sum of $650 million, the interest rate is 10% per annum, and the circulation term is five years.

The company will also act as a guarantor for other Kernel Holding costs within the eurobond issue. The ceiling amount of such costs is estimated at UAH 17.1 million.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil. It is the leading manufacturer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to world markets.

Kernel's share of the world's sunflower oil production is about 8%.