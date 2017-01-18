DP World shows interest to concession of Yuzhny port

DP World (the United Arab Emirates, UAE), an international port operator, is showing its interest to concession of the Yuzhny port in Ukraine. The company is ready to invest in improvement of logistics of Odesa port, Head of the National Investment Council, former Head of Presidential Administration of Ukraine Borys Lozhkin visiting the World Economic Forum in Davos wrote on his Facebook page.

"We are holding some meetings with representatives of largest global corporations at the World Economic Forum. I want to point out DP World, an international port operator, which is ready to invest in Ukrainian port infrastructure and improvement of operation effectiveness at ports," Lozhkin said.

He recalled that DP World's portfolio includes 77 operating sea and inland terminals and over 50 related businesses in 40 countries. Its revenue in 2015 totaled over $4 billion.

Earlier it was reported that P&O Maritime, a subsidiary of DP World, said that the company is ready to invest in development of tugboat fleet of Odesa maritime merchandise port. A memorandum of intent was signed by the company and the port.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko held a meeting with Chairman of DP World Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. He said that the Ukrainian authorities were doing everything possible to encourage foreign investors. For this end, the National Investment Council under the president of Ukraine has been established. The head of state invited Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem to join the council.

Yuzhny port was founded in 1978. It is located on the Adzhalyk firth and is the deepest harbor in Ukraine. The length of its berths is around 2.6 kilometers. The port has six handling terminals.

Odesa port is located on an area of 109.5 hectares. The port accepts vessels with lengths of up to 270 meters and maximum draughts of 13 meters. The total length of the port's berths exceeds eight kilometers.